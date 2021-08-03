Manila wants volunteers for 24/7 COVID-19 vaccination

Watch more on iWantTFC

MANILA - The city government of Manila is looking for volunteers to help man and operate their planned 24/7 vaccination program once more vaccine doses against COVID-19 are delivered.

Mayor Isko Moreno said they are expecting the delivery of the 4 million doses of vaccines which Metro Manila mayors had requested earlier should the enhanced community quarantine be reimposed. This is to continue the vaccination program during the lockdown.

The ECQ in the National Capital Region will start on August 6 and will last until Aug. 20.

The Manila Public Information Office said they already have around 3,000 applications for volunteers as of Monday night.

On its Facebook post, the city health department would be needing licensed doctors, nurses, dentist, midwife, medical technologists and pharmacist and all other allied health professionals.

College students or graduates who are computer literate can also volunteer and help in the encoding and registration for the vaccination.

Interested applicants should text the following numbers indicating their names and the position they are applying for and wait for a reply before proceeding to the next process:

(GLOBE) 0995-1069-524

(SMART) 0960-6040-771

As of Monday, the City of Manila has recorded a total of 69,088 of which 697 are active infections. The local government also administered 1,368,389 vaccine doses as of Sunday.

The OCTA Research Group over the weekend said there might already be community transmission of the highly transmissible Delta variant in Metro Manila. The Philippines has detected 216 confirmed Delta variant cases.

The Philippines’ COVID-19 cases breached the 1.6 million mark on Monday, pushing the total number of people in the country who have contracted the coronavirus to 1,605,762.

