Lapu-Lapu City junks 'no COVID-19 vaccine, no entry' rule, says Palace

A health worker shows the vial of the Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine on May 4, 2021. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA — Lapu-Lapu City has revoked its policy denying entry to commercial establishments for people who have yet to get vaccinated against COVID-19, Malacañang said on Tuesday, following criticism against it.

In an executive order issued last July 26, presentation of vaccination cards is required of people before they are allowed entry in public and private markets, convenience stores and departments stores supposedly starting Aug. 25.

This order "has been revoked", Palace spokesman Harry Roque said, quoting Lapu-Lapu City Mayor Junard Chan. The city government's public information office also confirmed the revocation.

The order was meant to be imposed while the city is under the second loosest lockdown level. But Lapu-Lapu City has been placed under the second toughest quarantine classification, Roque noted in a press briefing.



"Wala na pong dahilan para ipatupad ang EO 40," he said, referring to Chan's Executive Order No. 2021-040.

(There is no more reason to implement the EO 40.)

The Lapu-Lapu City PIO said Chan issued EO 2021-041 five days later, or on July 31, superseding his earlier orders.

“On my new EO, wala na didto ang Section 4, wala na kinahanglana, kay nakita nato nga gisanong na sa atong mga kaigsuonan ang atong panawagan,” the mayor told reporters on Tuesday.

(On my new EO, Section 4 is no longer there. It's not needed anymore because we've see that the people have responded to our call.)

Lapu-Lapu City's immunization rate has gone up to around 6,000 jabs a day, from a previous average of 2,000. In the last 6 days alone, the city vaccinated 39,000 people, Roque said.

"Ang sabi rin po niya (Chan), hindi na kinakailangan talaga ipatupad ang kaniyang EO dahil nagpapabakuna na ang mga taga-Lapu-Lapu City," said the Palace official.

(He said his EO was no longer needed because Lapu-Lapu residents are getting inoculated.)

On Monday, more than 8,000 individuals were vaccinated, breaking previous records, the city PIO said.

As the number of people in the city who are interested to get vaccinated increase, additional vaccination sites are already being prepared, while a mobile vaccination will start Wednesday.

As of Tuesday, 120,000 individuals in the locality are already vaccinated, the city PIO said.

Interior Secretary Eduardo Año last week criticized the policy contained in Section 4 of EO 2021-040.

"Hindi pa napapanahon 'yung mga ganiyang policy kasi discriminatory pa rin siya at very prescriptive sa mga hindi pa bakunado," Año told TeleRadyo.

(The time is not yet right for this kind of policy because it's discriminatory and very prescriptive for those not vaccinated.)

Some 9.3 million individuals all over the Philippines have been fully vaccinated as of Aug. 2, the government said. Around 11.8 million jabs were also given as first doses.

The government aims to inoculate 58 to 70 million in the country to achieve herd immunity and safely reopen the economy.