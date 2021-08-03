East Avenue Medical Center upgrades oxygen supply ahead of possible COVID surge

ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA—The East Avenue Medical Center in Quezon City is upgrading its oxygen supply ahead of a possible surge in COVID-19 cases, its medical chief said Tuesday.

The hospital's bed utilization rate is now between 75 percent to 80 percent compared to 40 percent to 50 percent 2 weeks ago, Dr. Alfonso Nuñez said.

"We are currently upgrading our oxygen generating plant, nag-stockpile na kami ng oxygen tank, and then naglalagay na kami ng isang (we're putting in place one) secondary system, 'yung vacuum insulated evaporator. This is a separate system from the oxygen generating plant and would assure us the supply of oxygen is coming," Nuñez told ABS-CBN's Teleradyo.

Once the oxygen-generating plant is upgraded, the hospital can refill other medical facilities' oxygen supply at a "certain limit," he added.

The hospital has opened 3 emergency rooms, of which 2 were allotted for COVID-19 cases, and added 15 more intensive care unit beds, according to Nuñez.

"Ang aming human health resources ay pinapatili namin (We also keep our human health resources) at a high level by maintaining contractual nurses, contractual doctors and contractual admin support personnel," he said.

The hospital sends samples of "highly suspicious" COVID-19 patients and random virus patients to the Philippine Genome Center for sequencing, Nuñez said.

"The COVID protocol kahit anong variant ito will be implemented sa kahit sinong pasyente," he added.

(The COVID protocol, no matter what variant, will be implemented on all patients.)

The Philippines on Monday logged 8,167 new COVID-19 cases, bringing its total to 1,605,762 infections. Of this figure, 2,615 or 3.9 percent were active, according to the health department.