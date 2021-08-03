Duterte signs law creating Philippine Energy Research and Policy Institute
Posted at Aug 03 2021 09:09 AM
MANILA—President Rodrigo Duterte has signed into law an act creating an energy research institute in the Philippines.
Republic Act 11572 establishes the Philippine Energy Research and Policy Institute, an independent agency attached to University of the Philippines.
The institute will be tasked with conducting research on energy and guiding government in crafting sound energy policy guidelines.
The law was created in line with state policy to ensure energy security and sustainability.
