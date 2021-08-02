Duterte blasts human rights groups anew, says country benefits from killed drug suspects

MANILA - President Rodrigo Duterte on Monday lashed out against human rights groups anew, and said the country benefits from his war on drugs.

A visibly agitated Duterte once again vented out his anger at human rights groups as he presented details of the recent anti-drug operations conducted by the Philippine National Police and the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency.

By the end of his presentation, which showed some drug suspects killed in the operations, Duterte said he does not benefit from the death of these suspects.

"Pakinggan ninyo ako. Palagay na nating totoo 'yang sinabi ng human rights. P*t*ng*n* sinong nakinabang niyan, ako? Ako ang nakinabang? Pamilya ko? Nakinabang sila diyan sa mga p*t*ng*n*ng mga patay na 'yan? Sino? Sinong nakinabang?" he said.

(Listen to me. Let's say what these human rights groups say is true. Son of a b*tch, who benefits from that, me? Do I gain anything from that? My family" Do they benefit from those f****ng dead people? Who? Who benefits from it?)

He then said that it is the Filipino people who benefit from the death of drug suspects, while he and his family's safety is compromised.

"Kayo, ang anak ninyo, ang bayan natin ang nakinabang. Sino ang nalagay sa alanganin? Ako, pamilya ko, 'yung buhay nila, gaganti 'yang mga yawa na 'yan. Eh hindi naman ako milyonaryo na may isa akong squad sa likod diyan, magbantay. Ako pa ang nagpoproblema ngayon. Ako," Duterte said.

(You, your children, the nation benefits from this. Who now gets in trouble? Me, my family, their life because these people will seek revenge. I am not a millionaire who has a squad to watch my back. It is now my problem. Mine.)

"Ang nakinabang, kayo, kayo mga Pilipino. Sa totoo lang," he added.

(It is you, Filipinos, who benefit from this.)

Among those reported by Duterte was the P500 million drug bust in Bulacan, wherein the suspected shabu were hidden inside tea bags.

Duterte, likewise, reiterated his refusal to submit to the inquiry of the International Criminal Court (ICC) over the alleged human rights violations associated with the war on drugs.

"Over my dead body, makuha ninyo ako, dalhin niyo ako sa Netherlands, patay... Hindi ako pupunta doon nang buhay, mga ulol. Pero 'pag nakita ko kayo dito, unahan ko na kayo," he said in the earlier part of his presentation.

(Over my dead body, you can take my dead body to Netherlands...I will not go there alive. But if I see you here, I'll go first.)

During his State of the Nation Address (SONA) last week, Duterte, who failed to deliver on his election promise of crushing illegal drugs in 3 to 6 months, said he "did not know that I was fighting my own government."

Duterte said, when he made the promise, he thought the narcotics situation "was like in Davao [City]," where he was a long-time mayor and where authorities could "coerce, intimidate or bribe" drug peddlers to leave.

A former chief prosecutor of the ICC has requested a full-blown inquiry into the alleged crimes against humanity under Duterte's drug war.

More than 6,000 people have been killed in over 200,000 anti-drug operations conducted since July 2016, according to official data. Human rights groups estimate the number of dead could be several times higher.

Duterte refuses to submit to the ICC inquiry. In 2019, he withdrew the Philippines from the court after it launched a preliminary examination into the war on drugs.

The court could still investigate crimes committed while the country was a member, ICC's former chief prosecutor Fatou Bensouda has said.

The Supreme Court has junked petitions questioning Duterte's withdrawal from the ICC, but it also reiterated in a ruling this July that the Philippines is still obliged to comply with the ICC treaty.

— With a report from Jamaine Punzalan, ABS-CBN News; Agence France-Presse