Teves did not vote on Anti-Terrorism Law, House journal shows

Suspended Rep. Arnolfo Teves. Courtesy of Congressman Arnie A. Teves Facebook page

MANILA — Negros Oriental 3rd District Rep. Arnolfo Teves, Jr. is the first lawmaker to ever be designated a terrorist under the 2020 Anti-Terrorism Law.

The Journal of the House of Representatives in the 18th Congress, which approved the law as House Bill 6875 in 2020, showed that the twice-suspended lawmaker actually did not cast a vote when the chamber decided on the measure.

Teves' name was neither listed to have voted in the affirmative, negative nor abstain.

"With 167 affirmative votes, 36 negative votes, and 33 abstentions, the body approved on third reading House Bill No. 6875," the journal read.

Neither did his name appear in the master list of lawmakers who eventually changed their votes on the measure.

A same list on the House website also affirmed what the journal showed.

On Tuesday, a member of the House Committee on Ethics, Manila Rep. Bienvenido Abante, told the media that this was the first time a lawmaker has been designated a terrorist.

"To us, it is kasi first time na nangyari sa amin... Affected din kami dito sa ATC (Anti-Terrorism Council) resolution declaring him as a terorista. Ngayon, kung mayroon kaming isang magiging dahilan dyan, isang magiging dahilan dyan ay siya ang nag-cause. Siya ang nag-cause kung bakit ang buong Kongresong ito is under scrutiny," Abante said.

"In a way mayroong effect pero syempre the Committee on Ethics is studying everything we can to be able to offset that kind of impression," he added.

The panel is considering the fate of their colleague after the House suspended him twice and removed his committee entitlements for disorderly behavior, citing his failure to report for work at the House physically despite orders from the leadership.

The Makabayan bloc, whose representatives in the 18th Congress voted against the law, said in a press release that using the law to solve crimes is "dangerous and ineffective."

"The Makabayan bloc strongly condemns the dangerous trend of using the Anti-Terrorism Law as a means to apprehend individuals suspected of committing crimes, as recently suggested in the case of the killing of Gov. Degamo. While we recognize the importance of ensuring justice for victims, it is imperative that we do so within the bounds of due process and respect for human rights," the bloc said in a statement.

"The Marcos Jr. administration already possesses sufficient laws and powers to go after and apprehend Rep. Arnie Teves or any individual responsible for the heinous crime. The invocation of the Anti-Terrorism Law in this context not only attempts to justify its existence but also fails to address the underlying issues surrounding the effective investigation and apprehension of suspects," it continued.

The bloc added that the approach "reveals the incompetence" of government bodies in apprehending their suspects and that it highlights the tendency to use the law as a "crutch."

"When the Marcos Jr. administration cannot get what it wants from the courts, it goes to the ATC — just as it did with four Cordillera activists, namely Windel Bolinget, Stephen Tauli, Jennifer Awingan-Taggaoa and Sarah Abellon-Alikes, whom the ATC unilaterally and arbitrarily labeled as terrorist," the bloc also said.

For the bloc, the designation of Teves proves their arguments against the bill as it "practically deprives the courts of their power to adjudicate, and any citizen of their rights."

The bloc added that resorting to the said law "undermines the principles of justice and human rights."

The Makabayan bloc hopes the Supreme Court will review what they believe are the dangerous provisions of the ATL.