The Department of Agriculture with the assistance of the Philippine Army’s 7th Infantry Division turns over agricultural products from Bongabon, Nueva Ecija as part of the Kadiwa on Wheels to Roman Catholic Diocese of Novaliches Consumers Cooperative headed by Fr. Roland Jaluag at the OMI Spiritual Center in Quezon City on Tuesday, March 28, 2023. Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA (UPDATED) - One of the suspended officials of the Department of Agriculture vowed to cooperate with the Office of the Ombudsman in its investigation into the purchase of onions for the Kadiwa Food Hub project.

In a statement, DA Assistant Secretary Kristine Evangelista said although she was saddened by the incident, she will nonetheless cooperate with the investigation.

"Although the complaint filed against me by the Ombudsman is saddening, I continue to believe that the truth will come out and justice shall prevail. I have cooperated with both Senate and Congress during their hearings in aid of legislation because I have faith in the integrity of our legislators," she said.

"Ako po ay tatalima sa kautusan at makikipag tulungan sa Tanodbayan o ang ating Ombudsman sa kanilang gagawing imbestigasyon sapagkat ako ay naniniwala na ang lahat ng ito ay para protektahan at tulungan ang ating minamahal na mga magsasaka," Evangelista added.

(I will comply with the order and will cooperate with the Ombudsman in their investigation because I believe that all these is for the benefit of the farmers.)

She also said she will continue to work for the interest of the agency and the government despite her suspension.

Evangelista is among the agriculture and Food Terminal Incorporated (FTI) officials placed under a 6-month preventive suspension by the Office of the Ombudsman.

Aside from her, Administrative Officer Eunice Biblanias, DA Officer-in-Charge Chief Accountant Lolita Jamela, FTI Vice President for Operations John Gabriel Benedict Trinidad III and Budget Division Head Juanita Lualhati were put under preventive suspension without pay.

Meanwhile, Senator Risa Hontiveros welcomed the Ombudsman's suspension order against the officials involved in the incident, adding that this incident should be seen as a reminder that public servants and government officials should always serve the Filipino people.

"Public office is a public trust. I hope that our government officials and public servants will always be reminded of whom we serve, the Filipino people. Umaasa rin ako na hindi lang mababa o mid-level officials ang maparusahan, kundi mas lalo na ang mga boss na siyang nag-uutos at kumukunsinti sa mga ito," she said.

(I also hope that not only mid-level officials get sanctioned, but more importantly, those who made the order and those who tolerate these acts should also be punished.)

In a statement, agri group SINAG said they are supportive of measures that cleanse the government's ranks.

"We support the efforts of the Marcos government to weed out scalawags in the bureaucracy, especially in the agriculture sector. We are not privy on the details of the the deal involving FTI and Bonena Cooperative," SINAG's statement read.

"We just hope that the investigation will lead to those truly culpable be charged accordingly and spare those who are innocent. We are looking forward though to other investigations and case building that will identify and charge those in government that are in cahoots with smugglers, hoarders and profiteers," they added.

DA Senior Undersecretary Domingo Panganiban, while mentioned in the complaint, was not put under preventive suspension.

Panganiban was not available for comment as he is in the US for official business.

- with a report from Jervis Manahan, ABS-CBN News