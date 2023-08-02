MANILA — Senate President Juan Miguel Zubiri on Wednesday said President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. will meet senators at Malacañang over dinner after the chamber passed a resolution condemning China's "continued harassment" and "incursions" in the West Philippine Sea.

"I arranged a dinner with all the senators tonight, and ibabanggit po natin ito sa ating mahal na Pangulo [yung resolution]. But again, I will respect the decision of the President,” Zubiri said.

On Tuesday, the Senate adopted a resolution that "strongly condemned" China's actions in the West Philippine Sea, which supposedly violated the Philippines' sovereign rights.

The Senate also called out China for its refusal to acknowledge the 2016 ruling of a United Nations (UN) backed court invalidating most of its claim in the South China Sea.

The resolution was filed by Zubiri and Sen. Risa Hontiveros.

Zubiri said he will take advantage of the dinner with Marcos to inform him about their resolution.

“Sabi ko nga sa mga kasama ko, dapat ang Senado ang bad cop. Ang Senado ang magsabi na umalis kayo sa teritoryo namin, China. And the President would tell China that 'look, my Senate is pressuring me that you have to act' or else, we will act as a unified voice in the Philippines,” Zubiri said.

The resolution was a refined version of the one initially filed by Hontiveros last week, which seeks to elevate China's harassment before the UNGA.

The original resolution was met with opposition after some senators said it would only hurt the Philippines' position in the dispute.