Pedestrians brave the flood waters brought by a strong downpour due to a low pressure area and the southwest monsson along United Nations Avenue in Manila on July 13, 2023. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA — The Metro Manila Council (MMC) is proposing that local government units in the National Capital Region set up a rain catchment system to prevent water shortage.

MMC president San Juan City Mayor Francis Zamora said the rain catchment system can be set up in public schools or barangay halls.

“‘Yung tubig ulan na nasasalo ng ating mga bubong at alulod ay dadaloy papunta sa mga drum para ating maimbak at magamit,” Zamora said.

“We have to reuse and recycle water kaysa naman ang tubig ulan ay dumaloy lamang sa mga kalye at drainage na nagdadagdag pa sa problema ng baha, mas mabuting saluhin natin ito at gamitin sa mabuting paraan,” he added.

The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) will provide tanks for the catchment system.

MMDA acting chairperson Romando Artes said the agency is already conducting research on a modular rain catchment system.

The catchment basin can be adjusted depending on the space, he added.

“Meron tayong niri-research ngayon na rain catchment system na modular, depende sa espasyo, pwedeng i-adjust ang catchment basin na nag-ho-hold ng up to 10 cubic meters ng tubig o 10,000 liters,” Artes shared.

He went on, “Ang maganda sa tinitignan nating sistema ay ang unang tulo, lalo kung galing sa bubong, tatapon po muna para ang naiistore lang ay ang malinis na tubig.”

The proposed rain catchment system is among the MMDA’s and MMC’s measures to conserve water amid a looming water crisis due to the threat of El Niño.

DRAINAGE MASTERPLAN

The MMDA is likewise working with the MMC in coming up with a drainage master plan amid persistent flooding in the region.

"Paggawa ng drainage master plan sa buong NCR para synchronized at integrated ang lahat ng drainage, hindi lang ng particular LGU,” Artes said.

“Sisiguraduhin na interconnected at tama ang sukat ng ating mga drainage for 50 years. Good for 50 years po ang pinapagawa nating study.”

The MMDA official stressed that the the flood control projects in Metro Manila are effective, noting that pumping stations are situated in strategic areas.

The main problem is that the drainage system in most parts of Metro Manila are clogged because of garbage, he added.

“Ang flood control projects natin ay napakaeffective. ‘Yan ang nagpapump out ng tubig sa NCR palabas sa Pasig River at Manila Bay. Ang problem natin ay ang drainage system natin dahil either maliit o barado na hindi nakakatuloy ang tubig papunta sa pumping stations,” Artes said.

“Marami kaming experience na halos wala nang mabombang tubig ang ating pumps pero baha sa mga lugar na supposed ay siniserve niya," he continued.

Artes said public cooperation is an integral part in addressing problems on flooding in Metro Manila.

“Kahit anong ganda ng mga drainage natin, kung barado dahil sa walang habas na pagtapon ng basura, hindi rin magiging effective… Kami, nananawagan na sana—ang LGUs naman hindi nagkukulang sa paghakot ng basura—huwag natin itapon kung saan-saan,” he appealed to the public.

