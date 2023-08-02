A motorcycle rider takes shelter under the Kamuning flyover to cover a packaged food for delivery during a heavy downpour in Quezon City on Tuesday. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) on Wednesday said it had started apprehending motorcycle riders taking shelter under flyovers and footbridges along EDSA.

Traffic violation tickets were given to “a few” motorists caught lingering under flyovers and footbridges to avoid the rain on Tuesday, the MMDA said.

“Konti lang ang ating hinuli. Minonitor naman natin sa ating CCTV cameras kung sino lang ang talagang bumabad na ayaw umalis,” MMDA acting chairman Romando Artes said in a press briefing.

“The rest naman, ni-remind lang natin at pinagsuot ng kapote at pinaalis. Pero soon, magiging strict na kami. Nagre-remind lang kami. Ang mga hinuli namin ang mga talagang walang balak magsuot ng kapote at umalis na nakatambay talaga.

(Only a few were apprehended. We monitored through CCTVs the motorists who stayed there for a long time. The rest were just reminded of the rule, told to wear their raincoats, and sent on their way. But we will get stricter.)

The violators were fined P1,000.

Artes earlier noted that riders gathering under flyovers could cause traffic jams in major roads. It is also dangerous for both riders and other motorists, he added.

The MMDA will “communicate again” with fuel companies about installing tents in their EDSA stations that could serve as shelter for riders.

Artes said the firms wanted specific rules and regulations to ensure the safety and smooth operation of their businesses.

“Marami lang sa kanila ang may apprehension. One, baka raw mapuno ang kanilang gas stations at mawalan na ng space for their normal operations. Second, marami ring pasaway. Iba nagbibigyan na ng espasyo, even malapit sa kanilang pumps. Ang problem, minsan daw nagse-cellphone. Kahit sawayin, hindi sumusunod na patayin o huwag gamitin, which is delikado,” the MMDA official said.

(A lot of them had apprehensions. They were concerned that gas stations could get crowded and their normal operations could run out of space. There are also stubborn motorists who use their cellphones near the pumps, which is dangerous.)

“Inaaral nila ang safety protocols. Sakaling i-allow nila ay dapat may mga pwede at hindi dapat gawin habang nakaparada doon… Voluntary lamang ito on their part dahil ‘yan ay pribadong pag-aari. Hindi namin sila pwedeng pwersahin kung ayaw nila,” Artes added.

(They are studying safety protocols. If they allow that, there should be guidelines. That is voluntary on their part because that is private property. We cannot force them.)