MANILA (UPDATED) — Authorities on Wednesday confirmed that the latest missing Cessna plane was found in Luna, Apayao.

The Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP) announced that the missing Cessna 152 plane was found in Barangay Salvacion in Luna town.

Search and retrieval operations are ongoing.

CAAP earlier said the plane might have crashed in Alcala town in Cagayan.

The Cessna plane 152, registered as RP-C8958, went missing after leaving the Laoag International Airport in Ilocos Norte on Tuesday afternoon, according to the CAAP.

Operated by Echo Air, the missing aircraft was carrying a pilot instructor and a student pilot. Its planned route included a touch-and-go activity at the Cauayan Airport before its final destination at Tuguegarao Airport.

The aircraft's last known position was 32 nautical miles northwest of Alcala, Cagayan, said CAAP.

There was no distress signal received from those on board, CAAP spokesperson Eric Apolonio earlier told ABS-CBN News.

The Cessna 152, a popular American two-seater general aviation airplane, is primarily used for flight training and personal use.

WHAT HAPPENED

Concerns escalated as another aircraft with registration number RP-C9062, which had departed from Laoag International Airport just minutes before the missing aircraft, successfully landed at Tuguegarao Airport at 1:09 p.m. on the same day.

This raised questions about the fate of the missing Cessna 152.

The tense situation prompted the CAAP Operations Center to receive an INCERFA or uncertainty message at 2:49 p.m. on August 1.

The message was upgraded to ALERFA (alert phase) at 3:52 p.m. and then to DETRESFA (distress phase) at 4:23 p.m.

In response to the heightened alert levels, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council, the Philippine Air Force, and the Philippines Army launched ground search operations.

A missionary chopper flight on Tuesday, led by Captain Brian Scaadt of New Tribe Missionary, attempted a search and rescue operation but was forced to return because of unfavorable weather conditions.

On Wednesday, the Philippine Coast Guard conducted an aerial search from Tuguegarao Airport at 5:52 a.m. Its helicopter had to return due to bad weather, too.