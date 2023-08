Phivolcs image

MANILA - A magnitude 4.2 earthquake struck off the coast of Eastern Samar Tuesday night, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said.

The tectonic tremor occurred 74 kilometers southeast of Homonhon Island at 10:48 p.m. at a depth of 14 kilometers.

Philvolcs said no damage nor aftershocks are expected.

