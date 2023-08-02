MANILA — House Speaker Martin Romualdez said Wednesday that the House of Representatives would prioritize the chamber's approval of the administration's P5.768 trillion proposed national budget for 2024 before the congressional break in October.

"Let me assure everyone that the House of the people understands fully well the need to pass the national budget on time... This is why I declared that the passage of the national budget shall be a priority of the House of Representatives," Romualdez said in a speech during the submission of the 2024 National Expenditure Program (NEP).

"I am confident that the House of Representatives will be able to scrutinize, deliberate and pass the national budget that is pork barrel free for 2024 before we go on our first recess in October," Romualdez added.

Romualdez just the same assured that the House would study the budget thoroughly.

"Sisiguruhin namin dito sa Kongreso na lahat ng buwis na ibinayad ng ating mamamayan ay maibabalik sa kanila sa pamamagitan nga mga programa at proyekto ng gobyerno. Bawat pisong naidagdag sa kaban ng bayan, mapapakinabangan ng taumbayan," he said.

(We will ensure that taxes go back to the people through government projects and programs.)

The House chief also commended the Department of Budget and Management for submitting the budget well before the constitutional deadline.

"As we all know, the Executive Department, under our Constitution, has 30 days from the opening of every regular session to submit a budget of expenditures... I commend the Department of Budget and Management for the early transmission to the House the proposed 2024 National Expenditure Program," Romualdez said.