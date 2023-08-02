MANILA — The Sandiganbayan acquitted former Pamantasan ng Lungsod ng Maynila officials of graft in connection with a P1.114 million vehicle purchase in 2006.

In a decision promulgated on July 28, 2023, the court's Third Division said the prosecution failed to prove the guilt of former PLM president Benjamin Tayabas and former university officials Domingo Nuñez, Angelita Solis, Virginia Santos, Eloisa Macalinao, Alfredo Ferrer, Jr., Cecilia Calma, Angeles Ramos, Lawrence Villanueva, Felix Aspiras and Albert de la Cruz.

The court said that while the prosecution might have shown that procurement laws were not strictly followed, evident bad faith and manifest partiality were absent.

“Gross inexcusable negligence was likewise not proven as the prosecution was not able to show that petitioners acted with want of event slight care and conscious indifference as to the compliance with their duties,” the court said in the decision penned by Associate Justice Bernelito Fernandez, with the concurrence of Division Chairperson Amparo Cabotaje-Tang and Associate Justice Ronald Moreno.

The Office of the Ombudsman filed the case against the former university officials in 2016.

In the information filed before the court, the officials were accused of conspiracy to give unwarranted benefit to Hyundai Quezon Avenue, Inc. for the procurement of a Starex van.

The court noted in its decision that the preferred specification by the university officials of rotating second row seats with armrests was valid.

“It was sufficiently explained that the subject vehicle will be utilized for the distance learning program of the Emeritus College and that the specific rotating seats feature preferred by the end-user can be very useful in conducting meetings and discussions while in transit,” the court said.