COA flags NYC's P36-M training and traveling expenses

The Commission on Audit has flagged the National Youth Commission for its training and traveling expenses totaling P36.82 million.

In the 2022 audit report on the NYC, state auditors noted that the validity and propriety of the expenses could not be ascertained due to lack of proper planning of the various activities of the commission, lack of documentation and improper processing.

Included in the flagged expenses were P1.28 million excessive payments for hotel room reservations for summits for NYC and Sangguniang Kabataan leaders in various parts of the country including Boracay, Baguio City, Bohol, Batangas, Ilocos Norte.

The NYC for its part provided justifications to unoccupied hotel rooms including participants not showing up for various reasons including testing positive for COVID-19.

“Although plausible the above-justifications could not be validated and accounted for since these were unsubstantiated for lack of proof such as medical records and letters from the participants,” the audit team said.

The report however noted that the NYC agreed to the recommendations of the audit team that proper planning for projects will be ensured and all disbursements will undergo proper channels of review and approval.

Concerned employees will also be instructed to submit lacking documents to establish the validity of the expenses.

The audit team also flagged P1.03 million spent on “excessive” tokens since the quantity of the tokens were beyond the distributed quantity for the participants.

The NYC however assured the audit team that necessary measures will be implemented.

“The management commented that they will institute measures to regulate and control the fund’s allocation for the purchase of tokens/giveaways to ensure that the agency is exercising due diligence in the disbursement of government funds,” the audit team noted in the report.

A copy of the report was received by NYC Chairperson and Chief Executive Officer Ronald Gian Carlo Cardema on June 1, 2023.