Philippines' dengue cases double versus last year: DOH

MANILA - The Philippines' dengue cases have doubled compared to last year, according to data from the Department of Health released Tuesday.

From Jan. 1 to July 16, the country logged 82,597 dengue cases, a 106-percent increase versus 40,096 cases reported during the same period in 2021, the DOH said.

Majority of the dengue cases were from Central Luzon (13,449 or 16 percent), Central Visayas (8,905 cases or 11 percent), and Metro Manila (6,884 or 8 percent).

In the recent period of June 19 to July 16, a total of 20,261 cases were recorded, with the following regions tallying the highest number of cases:

Central Luzon: 4,629 cases or 23 percent

Cagayan Valley: 2,151 cases or 11 percent

Metro Manila: 1,985 or 10 percent

Ten out of 17 regions exceeded the epidemic threshold in the past four weeks, with Cagayan Valley, Mimaropa, and the Cordilleras showing a "sustained increasing trend," the DOH said. The figure is a decrease from 11 regions during the period of June 12 to July 19.

A total of 319 dengue-related deaths or a 0.4 percent case fatality rate have been reported so far this year, the DOH said. The deaths occurred in the following months:

January: 36

February: 31

March: 39

April: 46

May: 63

June: 72

July: 32

The health agency reiterated its call for the public and local governments to follow the 4S strategy:

S - Search and destroy breeding places

S - Secure self-protection

S - Seek early medical consultation

S - Support fogging/spraying in hot spot areas

The DOH added that it has directed hospitals and clinics to provide dengue fast lanes.

The agency is looking into procuring dengue vaccines as cases rise, its officer-in-charge Maria Rosario Vergeire earlier said.

