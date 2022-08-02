New Senate committee heads named

MANILA — The Senate on Tuesday identified the senators will lead the upper chamber's remaining committees in the 19th Congress.
The Senate last week named the first batch of committee chairmanships.
Senate Majority Leader Joel Villanueva announced in a plenary session Tuesday afternoon that the following senators have been chosen to lead the following panels:
- Electoral Reforms: Sen. Imee Marcos
- Cooperatives: Sen. Imee Marcos
- Environment & Climate Change: Sen. Cynthia Villar
- Banks & Financial Institution: Sen. Mark Villar
- Civil Service: Sen. Bong Revilla
- Economic Affairs: Sen. Grace Poe
- Public Information and Mass Media: Sen. Robin Padilla
- Sports: Sen. Bong Go
- Tourism: Sen. Nancy Binay
- Urban Planning: Sen. JV Ejercito
- Youth: Sen. Sonny Angara
So far, Sen. Marcos, sister of President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos, Jr., has bagged the most committee chairmanships after being earlier chosen to head the Foreign Relations and Social Justice, Welfare and Rural Development panels.
— Reports from Jauhn Etienne Villaruel and Robert Mano, ABS-CBN News
