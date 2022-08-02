Raymundo Ferrer took his oath as new Civil Defense administrator on Aug. 2, 2022. Photo courtesy of Civil Defense PH/Facebook

MANILA — Retired Army Lt. Gen. Raymundo Ferrer took his oath on Tuesday as the new administrator of the Office of Civil Defense (OCD).

Ferrer was sworn in by Department of National Defense (DND) officer-in-charge Jose Faustino, Jr, along with other officials, the OCD said.

Ferrer was selected by Faustino to lead the OCD, vice Ricardo Jalad who held the post during the last six years.

"USec. Ferrer brings to OCD his vast experience in emergency operations, being an army veteran and as a management specialist," OCD Public Affairs chief Mark Timbal told reporters.

"He assumes office today as OCD continues to manage the impact of the Abra Earthquake. He will hit the ground running and attend to all the functions of a civil defense administrator and as executive director of the NDRRMC," added Timbal.

Faustino had said his recommended officials are "highly qualified for their respective positions in light of their technical expertise, competence, and strong leadership qualities which are vital and necessary in the successful pursuit of the mandate of the department."

Ferrer was a former commander of the AFP Western Mindanao Command.

The OCD is the implementing arm of the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRM) and "shall have the primary mission of administering a comprehensive national civil defense and disaster risk reduction and management program," according to its website.

In his press conference last July 5, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. said he gave his Cabinet officials "a relatively free hand in deciding" who they want to hire and how they want to re-structure their departments.

