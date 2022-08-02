MANILA — President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has ordered agriculture officials to look into ways to provide immediate help to coconut farmers, an official said on Tuesday.

Agriculture Undersecretary Kristine Evangelista said officials have laid down plans to help coconut farmers, which includes scholarship for dependents and shared facilities for them.

“Kasama po natin ang [Department of Trade and Industry] din po, mayroon pong mga programa as far as value adding... So we are directed to fast track all the programs, the implementation of the programs para po mapakinabangan ng ating coconut farmers,” Evangelista said in a televised briefing.

Marcos also discussed with agriculture officials how to make credit and loans more accessible to farmers, she said.

The meeting also tackled the situation of the country’s supply of sugar, amid rising prices. This, after the Sugar Regulatory Authority met with stakeholders to address the situation, according to Evangelista.

The agriculture official said they would meet this week regarding sugar supply and how to maximize this to every household consumers.

“So ito po ay pinag-usapan din kahapon at magkakaroon po ng stakeholders meeting muli para po doon sa ways forward para po masiguro na mayroon tayong enough supply of sugar. So after the meeting with the stakeholders, we will report to the President and our DA Secretary again.”

In a tweet, Malacañang said the President also met with Samahang Industriya ng Agrikultura (SINAG) members “and listened to their suggestions about how we can modernize our farming techniques and help farmers in terms of credit, comprehensive insurance, and investments in the long run."

Marcos, the Palace noted, expressed his gratitude to private organizations who continues to support the government.

