Magnitude 5.6 quake jolts off Sultan Kudarat



MANILA — A magnitude 5.6 earthquake struck the waters off Sultan Kudarat on Tuesday afternoon, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) said.

The location of the quake — which hit around 1:24 p.m. at a depth of 36 kilometers — was in northwest of Lebak town.

The tectonic tremor was felt in nearby areas, with Intensity 3 being reported in Cotabato City, Intensity 2 in General Santos City, and Intensity 1 in Zamboanga City.

An Intensity 3 quake is felt by many people indoors especially on the upper floors of buildings, according to Phivolcs, adding that its vibration feels like the passing of a light truck.

Phivolcs said damage was not expected after the temblor but warned of aftershocks.

Instrumental Intensities were also reported in the following areas:

Intensity IV- T'boli, South Cotabato

Intensity III- Santo Nino and Koronadal City, South Cotabato; Kiamba, Sarangani

Intensity II - General Santos City; Cotabato City; Malungon and Maasim, Sarangani

Intensity I - Zamboanga City; Davao City; Cagayan de Oro City; Kidapawan City

The Philippines is located in the Pacific Ring of Fire, making earthquakes a common occurrence.

Just last month, its island of Luzon was hit by a deadly magnitude 7 earthquake, with over a thousand aftershocks recorded following the main quake.

