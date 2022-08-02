Watch more News on iWantTFC

MANILA — More than 5,000 houses in Ilocos Sur were damaged by the powerful July 27 Luzon earthquake, Gov. Jeremias Singson said Tuesday.

In an interview with ABS-CBN TeleRadyo, Singson said that some 5,759 houses in his province were affected by the earthquake.

Around 97 of the houses were destroyed, Singson said, adding that the government is now working to provide new shelters for the residents.

The earthquake also left 5,519 houses partially damaged. Local disaster authorities are now inspecting and assessing the houses before allowing residents to return home, Singson said.

"Karamihan po dito, iyong mga indibidwal at mga pamilya nila, nasa evacuation center pa po," the governor added.

As of August 2, more than 26,700 individuals and 3,500 families in Ilocos Sur have been displaced by the earthquake and are still in evacuation centers.

The number of affected houses does not include damaged ancestral houses and historical sites in the province.

Many of the ancestral houses in Vigan City were also hit by the quake, Singson said.

The governor said he has talked with President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on the situation of his province, with the latter vowing that he will send experts to Ilocos Sur to help restore and repair the damaged ancestral houses and historical sites.

"Kailangan po natin ng mga expert sa lumang gusali para maibalik namin iyong dating gawi, iyong dating original," Singson said.

He also noted that since Monday, the province has not felt any aftershocks from the magnitude 7 earthquake.

One casualty was recorded in Ilocos Sur: an 88-year-old woman who was buried in a landslide, Singson said.

Clearing operations are still ongoing on the Suyo-Cervantes road, which was hit by several landslides due to the earthquake and heavy rains in the area.

The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) has reported 10 people dead from the Luzon earthquake, with more than 400 injured and 380,000 affected.