Lawmaker slams online support for Ateneo gunman

Chao Tiao Yumol, the suspect in the shooting incident at the Ateneo de Manila University campus that claimed 3 lives, is presented to the media at the Quezon City Police District on July 24, 2022. ABS-CBN News/file

MANILA — Basilan Rep. Mujiv Hataman bewails the culture of violence on social media in relation to netizens' reactions to the killing of former Lamitan City, Basilan Mayor Rose Furigay by Chao Tiao Yumol.

In a privileged speech at the plenary session of the House of Representatives on Tuesday, Hataman noted the social media reactions in favor of Yumol.

"Mr. Speaker, kung babasahin lamang natin ang comments section ng mga post tungkol kay Chao-Tiao Yumol ay madami ka nang makikitang nakakabahalang pahayag," he said. "Sa katunayan, ayon sa isang article ng Rappler, 56.6% ng mga post sa Facebook at 45.4% ng YouTube videos na nababanggit si Yumol ay suportado siya sa kanyang ginawa."

(Mr. Speaker, if we're going to read the comments section of posts about Chao Tiao Yumol, you'd see many worrying statements. In fact, according to a Rappler article, 56.6% of posts on Facebook and 45.4% of YouTube videos mentioning Yumol support what he did.)

Hataman then read some of the comments, with some calling Yumol a "hero" and branding the killings as a "sacrifice."

"How can someone fashion himself to be a hero kung alam niyang pumatay siya ng mga inosente?" he lamented.

(How can someone fashion himself to be a hero if they know they killed innocent people?)

Hataman said he is worried about the widespread culture of violence in the country and asked his colleagues what can be done to address the comments that support killings.

"Payag ba tayo na hulmahin ng social media ang ating mga values bilang mga Pilipino? Papayag na lang ba tayo na ang ating mga anak, ang mga kabataan, ay tatanggapin na lang na tama ang kumitil ng buhay?" Hataman said.

(Are we going to allow social media to mold our values as Filipinos? Do we allow our children to accept that taking someone else's life is morally right?)

Hataman pointed out that Yumol's beef against the Furigays began over a closure order against Yumol's clinic issued by the city government of Lamitan.

"Ngunit ang ginawa ni Chao-Tiao Yumol ay inilagay niya sa kanyang mga kamay ang batas at kumitil ng buhay. Such skewed beliefs are now being honored and applauded on social media. Nakakabahala ang mga sumunod na pangyayari," Hataman also said.

(But what Chao Tiao Yumol did was he took justice into his hands and killed. Such skewed beliefs are now being honored and applauded on social media. The following events were alarming.)

