Teacher Myra Solitario facilitates the admission assessment of an incoming kinder student at the Center of Excellence in Public Elementary Education - CENTEX Manila along J. Abad Santos corner C.M. Recto Streets, Tondo, on July 13, 2022. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — Some 13 million students have enrolled for School Year 2022-2023 as of Tuesday morning, the Department of Education (DepEd) said.

According to DepEd, a total of 13,152,065 learners have registered since enrollment began more than a week ago.

The figure is close to half of the DepEd's target of 28 million learners.

Of the total 13 million enrollees, 870,914 were in kindergarten, 6,118,690 in elementary, 4,221,840 in junior high school, and 1,940,621 in senior high school.

Calabarzon led the regions with the most number of enrollees at over 1.9 million, followed by the National Capital Region (around 1.6 million) and Central Luzon (about 1.3 million).

Enrollment will run until Aug. 22, the first day of classes.

Last school year, some 27 million learners were enrolled in elementary and secondary schools, up by 3.8 percent from the previous year.

The DepEd is carrying out enrollment through 3 methods, namely, in-person, remote, and through drop boxes in schools or barangay halls.

Education Secretary Sara Duterte earlier ordered all public and private schools in basic education to shift to full in-person classes by November.

RELATED VIDEO