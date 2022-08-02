DOT probing alleged overpricing of food sold on Panglao island

Department of Tourism (DOT) Sec. Christina Garcia Frasco has ordered an investigation into the alleged overpricing of seafood by vendors on Virgin Island in Panglao, Bohol.

“This is a matter that the Department of Tourism (DOT) takes seriously especially as it concerns the welfare of tourists whose continued support for our destinations is critical to the recovery of the tourism industry,” Frasco said in statement on Facebook.

Frasco, who is also from the Central Visayas region, said her office has been in touch with the local government on the issue.

The DOT is also coordinating with the Department of Trade and Industry regarding pricing standards for consumer protection.

Frasco has tasked DOH-7 to provide guidance on standards for the provision of tourist goods and services which would include training tourism workers.

“While the DOT understands the current predicament and challenges faced by many tourism-related businesses and establishments that are gradually recouping losses due to previously imposed travel restrictions, I believe that due care must always be given to the overall experience of tourists whether it concerns upholding the quality of accommodations, attaining a certain level of service, or ensuring the reasonable pricing of products,” she said.

Earlier Tuesday, an emergency meeting was called by the Bohol Governor Aris Aumentado to discuss the matter with different agencies and stakeholders. He also ordered an immediate suspension of boat trips to the sandbar.

- report from Annie Perez