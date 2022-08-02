A health worker prepares Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccines inside a mall in Makati City, July 28, 2022. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — The Department of Health said Tuesday it has not reached the target number of 397,000 individuals to be vaccinated per day in the first week of the Marcos administration’s “PinasLakas” COVID-19 booster campaign.

DOH officer-in-charge Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said that from the campaign's launch last July 26 to July 31, only 1,984 senior citizens were vaccinated across the country, while 195,000 received their first booster doses.

“Kaya tayo talaga ay humihingi ng tulong sa aming mga kasamang ahensya ng gobyerno, local government, private sector para mas paigtingin ang kampanya at ma-achieve natin ang mga target na kailangan natin and we can build the wall of immunity,” she said in a media forum.

(This is why we are asking help from our partner agencies, local governments and the private sector to. boost the campaign and achieve our targets.)

The DOH said it aimed to vaccinate at least 90 percent of the target population for senior citizens and administer the first booster dose to half of the eligible population in the first 100 days of the Marcos administration.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. visited a vaccination site in Pasig City on Monday to support the campaign, noted Vergeire.

“Pinakita n'ya ang kanyang suporta at pagpapahalaga na alam n'ya ang first booster shot ay makakatulong sa bawat Pilipino so we can prevent more severe and critical infections, and prevent any Filipino from dying from COVID,” Vergeire said.

(He showed his support and knowledge that the first booster shot can help every Filipino.)

DOH data show that as of Aug. 1, around 71.1 million Filipinos have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, including 6.8 million senior citizens.

Some 16.2 million individuals have also received additional protection through a first booster dose while over 1.3 million were given a second booster dose.

RELATED VIDEO