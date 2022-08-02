Watch more News on iWantTFC

MANILA — The Department of Education (DepEd) wants to remove COVID-19 quarantine facilities from campuses before the school opening on Aug. 22, its spokesperson said Tuesday.

DepEd Spokesperson Michael Poa said the agency was coordinating with local government units (LGUs) to "clear out" quarantine facilities ahead of the start of School Year 2022-2023.

"We are trying to coordinate with the LGUs to make sure na ma-clear out natin ang mga ito para makapagbalik-eskwela tayo sa August 22," Poa said in a Palace briefing.

(We are trying to coordinate with the LGUs to make sure that we clear out these quarantine facilities so we can go back to schools on Aug. 22.)

He could not immediately say how many schools were still serving as quarantine facilities.

Poa said the DepEd was also coordinating with LGUs to ensure that there were clinics and health facilities in every school, especially those in remote areas.

Education advocacy groups have stressed on the need for health facilities in every public school, especially since in-person classes would resume at full capacity starting November, despite the COVID-19 pandemic.

Poa noted that efforts to ensure health and sanitation facilities were part of Brigada Eskwela, an annual program that engages education stakeholders to contribute their time and resources in preparing public schools for the opening of classes.

As of Tuesday morning, some 13 million learners have enrolled in elementary and secondary schools, according to DepEd data.