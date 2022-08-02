Civil registry documents. ABS-CBN News



MANILA — Birth, death, and marriage certificates will be permanently valid under a bill that recently lapsed into law, the Palace confirmed in a letter on Tuesday.

The bill that sought lifetime validity for these civil registry documents lapsed into law last July 28 and would be known as Republic Act 11909, Malacañang through Executive Secretary Vic Rodriguez said in a letter to Senate President Juan Miguel Zubiri.

Robert Mano, ABS-CBN News

The new law will bar government agencies, private companies, schools and non-government entities from asking for newly-issued birth, death and marriage certificates in their transactions.

The Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) had already clarified that birth, death, marriage certificates have no expiration date.

The law aims to address growing concern that some government agencies and private institutions require submission of these documents issued within the past 6 months.

