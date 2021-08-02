San Juan's active COVID-19 cases have doubled after a month

Health workers take a break from inoculating San Juan residents with their second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine on July 13, 2021 at the San Juan Arena. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA - The number of active COVID-19 cases in San Juan have doubled after a month, Mayor Francis Zamora said Monday.

"Unti-unti na nating nararamdaman ang epekto nitong surge," he told Teleradyo.

"Lumagpas na tayo sa 100 because for around 2 months prior to this week, nanatili tayo sa mga 60, 70, 80 cases lamang."

(We are slowly experiencing the effect of the surge. We have reached 100 because for around 2 months prior to this week, we only had about 60, 70, 80 cases only.)

As of July 31, the city has 181 active cases, 229 fatalities and 9,247 recoveries. It only had 88 active cases on July 1.

Zamora said he hoped that the hard lockdown that would be enforced in Metro Manila starting Aug. 6 would bring the infections under control amid the presence of the virulent coronavirus Delta variant.

The city had recorded 2 cases of the Delta variant and the patients already recovered.

"We have moderate [cases] pero (but) so far, wala tayong severe. Marami diyan ay nandito sa ating quarantine facility (We don't have severe. Many are in the quarantine facility)," he said.

Zamora said he was confident the city would reach herd immunity by end of August. The city is only 16,000 away from its target of 92,000 fully vaccinated individuals.

"Once our... target population receives 2 doses, 'yan po ang tinatawag na (that's what we call) herd immunity and that means protected na ang 70 percent ng population," he said.

San Juan has also given more than 131,000 doses as first shot.