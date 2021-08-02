PHLPost honors PNoy with commemorative stamp 40 days after death

An employee of the Philippine Postal Corporation shows a newly released stamp bearing the photo of the late President Benigno "Noynoy" Aquino III on Monday. The stamps can be purchased for P480 per sheet or 40 pieces at the PhilPost office in Lawton, Manila. Aquino, who served as the country’s 15th president, died due to renal disease secondary to diabetes last June 24, 2021. ABS-CBN News

MANILA - A commemorative stamp featuring the late President Benigno "Noynoy" Aquino III was unveiled Monday by the Philippine Postal Corporation (PHLPost) to honor him and his legacy as the country’s 15th chief executive.

“The postage stamp will symbolize unity, respect, love of the country and concern for one another regardless of color, race or creed," PHLPost Chairman Norman Fulgencio said in his speech during the stamp launch at the Manila Central Post Office Building.

"When a former president passes away, we set aside politics and the whole country mourns."

Aquino died on June 24 due to renal disease secondary to diabetes. He was 61.

“Sa munting selyo na ito natin maaalala ang pagmamahal at malasakit ni President Noynoy para sa bayan,” said Fulgencio.

The commemorative stamps are worth P480 per sheet and are now available at the PHLPost office in Manila.

Fulgencio unveiled the stamp together with PNoy's “favorite cousin” Malabon Mayor Lenlen Oreta, on behalf of the Aquino sisters who could not make it to the event due to the COVID-19 threat.

“In behalf of the Aquino Family, lubos kaming nagpapasalamat sa pagbibigay pugay for former President Noynoy Aquino III,” Oreta said in his speech.

Ballsy Aquino-Cruz, PNoy’s elder sister, sent a virtual message, thanking everyone involved for “this big, big honor”.

“My sisters and I were deeply touched and overwhelmed with gratitude by the honor bestowed not only on Noy but all of you, his ‘bosses’. The tremendous outpouring of love and all these expressions have given us great consolation,” she said.

Communications Secretary Andanar Martin Andanar noted how the Philippines became Asia’s Rising Tiger under Aquino's term from 2010 to 2016.

“Let us continue the contributions of PNoy in our country. Let us continue to embody the bravery and love for the country that he showed to each one of us,” he said in his speech at the event.

Prior to assuming the country's top post, Aquino served as senator, and representative of the Tarlac constituency north of Manila from 1998 to 2007.

RELATED VIDEO