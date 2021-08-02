Northern Mindanao Medical Center nearing full capacity due to COVID

Watch more on iWantTFC

MANILA - Around 95 percent of COVID-19 beds at the Northern Mindanao Medical Center (NMMC) are already occupied, its liaison officer said Monday.

Dr. Bernard Julius Rocha said while the situation in the hospital remains manageable, more patients are waiting at the emergency room.

“So far we are still managing the, etong mga number of cases adequately pero nasa mga bandang critical na kami kasi let’s say as of July 31, well, today, 212 cases meron kami ngayon, tapos may pa mga pending pa sa mga ER holding area namin…pero nasa mga about 95% already yung percent na na-occupy na sa aming mga COVID beds,” he said.

NMMC, located in Cagayan de Oro, is the COVID-19 referral hospital for Region 10. Rocha said 70 percent of their beds in the hospital are allotted for COVID-19 cases.

Rocha said the hospital still has a sufficient number of oxygen tanks and mechanical ventilators amid the surge brought about by the highly infectious Delta variant.

“The response really of the government and the private sector, talagang tinutulungan talaga kami dito sa NMMC para hindi naman kumulang yung ating mga oxygen supply. Marami pa naman po ang mechanical ventilators kasi meron din naming donations na umabot sa’min, even the US Army also gave us ventilators.”

Rocha said there are now three vaccination sites in Cagayan de Oro City to cater to those who need to get their shot against COVID-19. But he hopes the national government can help them get more jabs to further protect their citizens against the disease.

“’Yun lang yung appeal namin na hopefully na we have been discussing also with the national government, na tulungan kami dito in terms of to get more vaccines so we can vaccinate more people.”

“Kasi yun lang alam namin na can actually help us with this surge sa Delta variant,” he said.