More than 20 million COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in PH

MANILA--More than 20 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in the Philippines, Malacañang said on Monday.

Of the 20,863,544 doses given, 11.7 million were first doses, while about 9.1 million were second doses, according to Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque.

Just two days ago, the Palace reported that 19,359,927 jabs had been administered in the country.

The government is aiming to fully immunize up to 70 million people before the year ends to safely reopen the economy amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Roque said the vaccination drive will continue even for areas under the strictest lockdown classification.

"Sasamantalahin natin ang ECQ para mas maparami pa ang mababakunahan," he said.

Roque also noted that 415,000 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine--a donation from the UK government--are set to arrive on Monday.

More than 3 million doses of the Moderna vaccine, a donation from the US government, are also to arrive on Tuesday, August 3.