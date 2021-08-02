Malabon fully vaccinates 19 pct of target population so far

Scheduled residents receive their second jab of Sinovac's COVID-19 vaccine at the Ninoy Aquino Elementary School in Barangay Longos, Malabon City on July 7, 2021. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA - Over 75,000 people so far have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 in Malabon, a city spokesperson said Monday.

This means 19 percent of the target population have received 2 doses of the anti-virus jabs, Malabon public information officer Bong Padua told ABS-CBN's TeleRadyo.

The city aims to inoculate at least 280,000 of its residents or 70 percent to reach herd immunity against the respiratory disease.

"Malayo pa po... Medyo matagal pa po (We're still far... We still have a long way to go)," Padua said.

The city has also administered more than 109,000 doses as first shots.

Padua lamented the slow delivery of vaccines for the full rollout of the vaccination drive.

"'Yun pong mabagal ang delivery ng mga vaccines, kami po ay nauubusan. Yung minsan, 'yung mga kababayan natin, ayaw pa rin magpabakuna," he said.

(We are running out of vaccines because of the slow delivery. Sometimes, our residents don't want to get vaccinated.)

Padua believed Malabon would reach herd immunity by Nov. 27, the government's target for the capital region and 8 other areas, if there is a steady supply of vaccines.

To date, Malabon has 461 active cases of COVID-19, 465 fatalities and 13,312 recoveries. It also recorded 4 cases of the coronavirus Delta variant, of which 2 have recovered while 2 others are still recuperating.