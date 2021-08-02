Development of PH vaccine information system underway, says DICT

Watch more on iWantTFC

MANILA - The development of the country's vaccine information management system (VIMS) is underway, the Department of Information and Communications Technology said Monday.

The VIMS will contain a registry for master listing and pre-registration of Filipinos for vaccination and a directory of vaccine recipients, according to the DICT.

The project has begun in San Juan City, according to DICT Secretary Gringo Honasan.

"Ginagawa na ito... Pero lahat ito depende rin sa kakayahan ng local government na hanapin ‘yung data," he said during a virtual public briefing.

(It's underway... But all of these depend on the capacity of the local government to find the data.)

"Sinisiguro natin na timely, accurate and complete ang information na galing sa local government para desisyunan kung magla-lockdown ba, ECQ (enhanced community quarantine), MECQ (modified ECQ)."

(We will ensure that the information from local governments over lockdown classifications will be timely, accurate, and complete.)

Health Secretary Francisco Duque earlier said the DICT was working on a system to verify COVID-19 vaccinations across the country, as the pandemic task force gave local governments the option to either retain their current travel policies or allow fully vaccinated travelers to skip testing protocols as they enter domestic tourist spots.

More than 20 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in the Philippines since the rollout started last March 1, Malacañang said on Monday.

Of the 20,863,544 doses given, 11.7 million were first doses, while about 9.1 million were second doses, according to Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque.