Comelec declares QC firm as single calculated bid for ballot packaging contract

MANILA — The Commission on Elections (Comelec) has declared Quezon City-based Forms International Corporation as the "single calculated bid" for the official ballot packaging for the elections in 2022.

The approved budget for the contract is P150.25 million. Forms’ bid offer was P149.29 million.

The package includes provision for laser printer, security sticker, packaging material, vacuum extraction packaging machine, air compressor, 1 CCTV system, and transfer of ballots from the National Printing Office (NPO) to designated warehouses.

Forms’ single completed contract similar to the project undergoing bidding is for the supply and delivery of packaging material to Excel Systech Corporation, with a total contract value of P85.68 million.

Forms bested lone competitor DTM Print and Labels Specialist, Inc., which was declared "ineligible" by the Comelec special bids and awards committee (SBAC) due to its "non-compliant" technical submission.

The SBAC technical working group questioned the goods and services supplied by DTM to 2 clients, and found it "not-compliant" with the ballot packaging requirements.

DTM’s financial bid was no longer opened. The firm will file a motion for reconsideration (MR).

Upon receipt of written notice, DTM has 3 calendar days to file its MR, and the SBAC has 7 calendar days to resolve it.

Meanwhile, post-qualification for the winning bidder commences immediately.