Checkpoint operations set up amid heightened COVID-19 quarantine

MANILA – The Philippine National Police (PNP) conducted checkpoint operations early Monday morning amid heightened COVID-19 quarantine restrictions in Metro Manila.

PNP conducts checkpoint operations at the Batasan-San Mateo road despite DILG's orders to only setup checkpoints at the borders of NCR plus bubble.



Here, policemen checks ID's of motorists. It's unclear what it is for.

The checkpoint at the Batasan-San Mateo road creates heavy traffic especially among motorcycle riders.



Most of them are delivery riders and laborers who cannot work from home.

Joint Task Force COVID-19 Shield Commander Lt. Gen. Israel Ephraim Dickson said frontliners and employees of companies that produce food and other essentials will be allowed to pass through checkpoints in the NCR Plus bubble.

“Kailangan lang po nilang maipakita na sila po ay talagang authorized, maipapakita po sana nila ang kanilang mga ID o company certification na sila po ay talagang nagtatrabaho sa mga kumpanya na authorized ng ating IATF,” Dickson said in an interview on DZMM TeleRadyo.

Old quarantine passes issued by the Inter-Agency Task Force (IATF) on Emerging Infectious Diseases will still be honored, Dickson added.

He also said that the PNP will be checking jeepneys and buses for compliance with minimum public health standards.

“Chine-check na po namin ang mga iyan para tinitingnan kung sila ay sumusunod sa mga patakaran na ibinigay ng ating IATF, kung ilang percent ng tao ang naksakay sa mga PUV o PUJ para maremind sila na mag-observe sila ng MPHS (minimum public health standards).”

Come August 6, when Metro Manila goes under enhanced community quarantine, Dickson says the PNP will coordinate with local government units should more localized lockdowns need to be implemented.

Dickson also said police officers undergo daily temperature checks and health assessments to ensure the public’s safety in the conduct of their duty.