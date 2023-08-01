Home  >  News

Twin quakes jolt Cagayan

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Aug 01 2023 06:06 PM

MANILA - Two successive earthquakes struck Cagayan on Tuesday afternoon, Phivolcs said.

A magnitude 5.3 tremor occurred 26 kilometers northeast of Dalupiri Island at 4:03 p.m. with a depth of 16 kilometers.

This was followed by a magnitude 4.3 earthquake, which occurred at 4:09 p.m., with a depth of 26 kilometers.

Both earthquakes are tectonic in nature.

Intensity II was felt in Pasuquin, Ilocos Norte, while Intensity I was felt in Sinait, Ilocos Sur.

Instrumental intensities were also experienced in the following areas:

  • Intensity III - Aparri, Cagayan
  • Intensity II - Laoag City and Pasuquin, Ilocos Norte; Candon, Ilocos Sur
  • Intensity I - Batac, ilocos Norte; Sinait, Ilocos Sur

Phivolcs earlier reported Kabugao town in Apayao as the epicenter of the earthquake. 

Philvolcs said damage and aftershocks are expected from the magnitude 5.3 tremor.

