Twin quakes jolt Cagayan

MANILA - Two successive earthquakes struck Cagayan on Tuesday afternoon, Phivolcs said.
A magnitude 5.3 tremor occurred 26 kilometers northeast of Dalupiri Island at 4:03 p.m. with a depth of 16 kilometers.
This was followed by a magnitude 4.3 earthquake, which occurred at 4:09 p.m., with a depth of 26 kilometers.
Both earthquakes are tectonic in nature.
Intensity II was felt in Pasuquin, Ilocos Norte, while Intensity I was felt in Sinait, Ilocos Sur.
Instrumental intensities were also experienced in the following areas:
- Intensity III - Aparri, Cagayan
- Intensity II - Laoag City and Pasuquin, Ilocos Norte; Candon, Ilocos Sur
- Intensity I - Batac, ilocos Norte; Sinait, Ilocos Sur
Phivolcs earlier reported Kabugao town in Apayao as the epicenter of the earthquake.
Philvolcs said damage and aftershocks are expected from the magnitude 5.3 tremor.
