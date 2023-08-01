P1-B budget for Marawi claimants nearly wiped out in a day

Janisa Dali, like other residents, welcome the afternoon rain as they collect rainwater to be used for cleaning and laundry, at the housing facility built by the UN-Habitat for Humanity in Sagonsongan, Marawi City. Photo taken on October 15, 2022. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News



The Marawi Compensation Board is seeking more funds for the agency after its P1 billion annual funding was nearly used up on the first day of processing of claims alone.

Under Republic Act 11696, the board is tasked with facilitating the tax-free payment of reparations to “qualified claimants” who lost residential and commercial properties in the Marawi siege.

The law also grants private property owners compensation based on the sum of the current market value of the land and the replacement cost of structures and improvements.

The filing of claims for monetary compensation started last July 4, 2023 and ends on July 3, 2024.

Marawi Compensation Board chairperson Maisarah Latiph said the board nearly used up their annual budget after they started processing claims on July 4.

"We were thinking 'yung P1 billion na allocation for this year and next year di po kakayanin nung i-a-adjudicate namin na amount. Kasi ngayon pa lang 1 month pa lang 2,073 na tao na na-process namin," Latiph said in an Ad Hoc Committee on Marawi Rehabilitation and Victims Compensation hearing.

"I stand corrected 1 day lang po pala 'yun. It's just one day, July 4 alone. For July 4 lang po. This is existing data."

Aside from additional budget, Latiph is also seeking more personnel for the board.

"Meron po tayong problem na operational budget kasi we need to fast track. We don't want anybody to be left behind may 1 year lang po tayo. Nung nag start po tayo 1 month pa lang dinumog po tayo ng tao tapos 'yun pong capacity ng office namin di ganun kama-match niya yung dami ng tao na magfafile," she said.

"Imagine niyo po ho you have to limit it to 200 a day pero kung mai-increase namin yan ng 400 a day ma-accommodate namin mas maraming tao pero the budget is very limited po. That's the reason why we are asking operational budget has to match the demand on the ground."

Under the law, relatives of individuals killed during the 2017 Marawi siege are entitled to receive P350,000 in compensation for every life lost during the war.

Meanwhile, owners of totally damaged structures are entitled to receive financial compensation from the government amounting to P18,000 per square meter of their property.

Latiph said the board expects to issue compensation to all those who have filed on or before December.

The chairperson also noted a lot of claimants have big claims including schools and hospitals that were destroyed during the Marawi siege.

One claimant, Latiph noted, is seeking P50 million in claims since their property is one of the oldest schols in Marawi.

"Imagine one claimant alone, nire-represent niya 1 big family P50 million di ba? That's for their property, 'yung school na nasira one of the oldest school in Marawi City, got destroyed. One of the oldest. These are millions and millions, imagine ilan po yung magkeclaim. 32 schools private schools ang nasira, ilang milyon 'yun? And then we have also private clinics, dental clinics, we have hospitals, we have so many different businesses."

12,000 CLAIMANTS

As of August 1, around 12,000 are booked to file their claims for compensation until March 2024.

Latiph explained different damages have different compensation values.

"The IRR (implementing rules and regulations) provides that if the structure is totally damaged, 18,000 pesos per square meter should be paid by the government per story. And if it's mixed concrete and wood, it's 13,500 pesos. And if it's totally wood, 9,000 pesos."

"For death claims, it's 350,000 pesos for those missing and dead during the Marawi siege from May 23, 2017 to October 17, 2023 in that time frame. If they are dead or missing we have to pay 350,000 pesos upon proof substantial evidence that they are missing and dead or presumed dead during those times." Latiph said.

She added they have a legal hub to assist with the documentary requirements. The hub has accommodated 300 claims every day.

"Nung 1st day, ang hirap po. Kasi dumarating po sa amin 'yung mga claimants imagine 1000 na tao na walang mga dalang papeles. Pero today po I believe naayos po yan dahil meron tayong provincial legal hub," she said.

"We have this data today so from July 4 when we commenced the application we have booked online and offline 3,323 (claims). Imagine for a month 3,000 mahigit yung nagpabook. Isang buwan lang po 'yan ang nascreen po namin, meaning nakapasa po siya sa steps 1 and 2 kasi 3 pong steps yan...ay 2,283. Nadocket siya temporary pinabalik po yan yung pumupunta sa legal hub kasi kulang yung kanilang affidavit, kulang po yung supporting document, 264 meaning they have 15 days under our rule to come back."

"Ang permanent docket, na processed steps 1 to 3 ito ay pagdedesisyunan ng board whether or not to recommend payment or not ay 2073."

