Marcos Jr: Filipino language is more than forming minds, communication

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. delivers his State of the Nation Address at the Opening of the 19th Congress on July 24, 2023. The President is accompanied by Senate President Juan Miguel Zubiri and House of Representatives Speaker Ferdinand Martin Romualdez. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News



MANILA — President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. on Tuesday stressed the importance of the Filipino language, noting that it is more than forming the public's minds and a mode of communication.

In his message for the country's celebration of the Buwan ng Wikang Pambansa (Filipino language month), Marcos said its role should be remembered as something that unites the country together and something that must serve the next generations.

"Ating bigyang-pansin ang kapangyarihan ng wika hindi lamang sa pagbuo ng ating kaisipan at paraan ng komunikasyon, kundi pati na rin sa pagkintal ng ating patuloy na pagsulong at pagdala ng kolektibong karunungan sa bawat henerasyon," Marcos said.

"Sa pamamagitan ng wikang Filipino, ating ilahad ang mga kuwento at karanasang magiging matibay na saigan ng ating pag-unlad," he added.

Filipinos, he noted, should demonstrate their love for the Philippines in their own ways that highlights its language and culture and would in turn shape the country's identity.

"Bilang mga Pilipino, ating yakapin ang diwa ng pagkakaisa at pagiging makabayan sa ating patuloy na pagpanday ng ating inaasam na dalisay na kinabukasan," he said.

The Philippines marks "Buwan ng Wikang Pambansa" every August since former President Fidel V. Ramos in 1997 extended the "Linggo ng Wika" into a monthlong event.