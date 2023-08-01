MANILA - The Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines on Tuesday confirmed a Cessna plane with two passengers onboard went missing after leaving Ilocos Norte.

The Tuguegarao airport declared that the two-seater plane was missing Tuesday afternoon.

The aircraft took off from Laoag, passed through Cauayan, and was supposed to land in Tuguegarao. The last recorded location of the aircraft was northwest of Alcala, Cagayan, or some 40 kilometers from Tuguegarao. It was flying at an altitude of 7,500 ft at 2:37 p.m. on August 1.

However, no distress signal was received from those onboard.

“Wala namang na-receive na distress signal from 2 souls on board sa aircraft at yung Tuguegarao tower yung maghanap dahil hindi dumating sa airport yung aircraft,” CAAP spokesperson Eric Apolonio said in a text message to ABS-CBN News.

The initial search conducted by aviation authorities of Tuguegarao at nearby aerodromes in Cauayan, Vigan, and Lallo yielded negative results.

Bad weather also hampered a missionary chopper's search and rescue operations. CAAP said it will continue the search Wednesday.

CAAP added it will investigate the incident through its Aircraft Accident Investigation and Inquiry Board.

RELATED VIDEO