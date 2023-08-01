Cagayan lists P1-B in damage after Egay, Falcon: vice gov

Residents wade through waist-deep water to reach their houses in a flooded area of Barangay Libertad, Abulug, Cagayan on July 27, 2023. Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — Cagayan’s damage due to the combined effects of the southwest monsoon and typhoon Egay and Falcon has breached the P1-billion mark, Cagayan Vice Governor Melvin Vargas Jr. said on Tuesday.

The number is still expected to increase as the the province is still collating data from other areas affected by the stormy weather, he said in a public briefing.

“Mostly ang naapektuhan ay yung mga kapatid nating magsasaka, in particular yung ating mga corn farmers,” he said.

“Yung mga naapektuhan po talaga sa amin ay mga coastal towns

Pati yung mga fisherfolk, nasira yung mga bangka,” he added.

Vargas Jr. said at least 50,000 individuals were affected.

The provincial government will be using 5 percent of its budget or over P52 million to extend aid and address the effects of the calamity, the Vice Governor said.

The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) has also provided aid for some 50,000 Cagayanons, he said.

Meantime, search and rescue operations for 5 Coast Guard personnel are still on going, he said.

The team disappeared while en route to rescue some individuals affected by floods last week.