MANILA -- Senate President Juan Miguel Zubiri on Monday filed a resolution seeking to honor the late President Fidel V. Ramos, who passed away Sunday at the age of 94.

"The Senate of the Philippines.... expresses its profound sympathy and sincere condolences on the death of former President Fidel Valdez Ramos," the resolution read.

"The passing away of a brilliant military man, politician, and statesman is a great loss to the nation," it added.

Zubiri's resolution highlighted some of Ramos' administration's programs.

"Fidel Valdez Ramos’s administration is known for the program, Philippines 2000, which envisioned the country to be newly industrialized by the year 2000; for instituting economic reforms which drove investments in the country to surge; and for navigating the Philippine economy during the 1997 East Asia Financial Crisis steering our country’s recovery efforts and turning the Sick Man of Asia into Asia’s Next Tiger Economy."

The resolution also credited Ramos' administration for "signing a peace agreement with the Moro National Liberation Front in 1996, putting to an end a 25-year strife that claimed the lives of more than 120,000 Filipinos, and for bringing the issue of the Spratlys to the world’s attention."

Ramos became the 12th President of the Philippines in 1992 after garnering 5.3 million votes.

Ramos was born on March 18, 1928 in Lingayen, Pangasinan.