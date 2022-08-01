Caretakers check the damage at the Santa Catalina de Alejandria Parish Church or Tayum Church in Abra on July 28, 2022, a day after a powerful earthquake jolted the province and many parts of Luzon. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News/file

MANILA -- Sen. Sonny Angara on Monday appealed to the private sector to help in rebuilding historical sites heavily damaged by the recent earthquake in northern Luzon.

Angara, principal author of Republic Act 10066 or the National Cultural Heritage Act, made the call amid the difficulties of earthquake-affected local governments to recover.

The private sector should take part in either reconstructing or rehabilitating the damaged historical sites, the senator said.

Among the earthquake-damaged structures identified by the Department of Tourism (DOT) are Sta. Catalina de Alejandria Church, San Lorenzo Ruiz Shrine, Vigan Cathedral, Bantay Bell Tower, the St. John the Baptist Church, and heritage houses such as the Syquia House in Vigan City.

“These structures offer us a glimpse into the country’s past and should be preserved for future generations. The rehabilitation process should also take into consideration introducing improvements to make them up to code, if possible,” Angara said.

In the National Cultural Heritage Act, according to the senator, lies the National Endowment for Culture and the Arts, which can also be a source of assistance for the damaged structures.

The fund is under the National Commission for Culture and the Arts, and is being kept by the Bureau of Treasury, he said.

RA 10066 states that “all cultural properties declared as important cultural property may also receive government funding for its protection, conservation and restoration,” Angara said.

The senator also stressed on the need for a corresponding move to protect the historic structures.

“These historical sites are more than just landmarks and tourist attractions, but form part of our country’s rich culture and heritage,” Angara said.

Meanwhile, Senators Christopher “Bong” Go and Robin Padilla also filed on Monday Senate Resolution 86, which urges the Executive department’s immediate support to restore the cultural heritage sites and landmarks damaged by the earthquake.

The two senators also underlined the government’s obligation to aid the affected tourism workers.

