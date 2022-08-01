Watch more News on iWantTFC

Video Courtesy of PTV

MANILA — President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Monday said that the Philippines now has no active monkeypox cases, after the country's first monkeypox patient was sent home following his recovery.

"As of now, iyong pasyente ay pagaling at nakauwi na. We don't have any more cases of monkeypox," Marcos told reporters at the sidelines of the COVID-19 booster vaccination campaign launch in Pasig City.

He also allayed fears on monkeypox, assuring that it is not as infectious as COVID-19.

"I want to be very clear that this is not COVID. Hindi kagaya ng COVID ito. Hindi nakakatakot kagaya ng COVID [ang] monkeypox," he said.

(This is not like COVID. Monkeypox is not as scary as COVID.)

Marcos added that treatments and vaccines are available for monkeypox, most of which were designed to treat and protect from smallpox, a related disease.

But the President called on the public to continue following cleanliness and health protocols to avoid the spread of the disease.



"Nakabantay tayo [sa monkeypox] kasi nasanay na tayo sa COVID. Nakabantay tayo nang husto. Pero... masasabi natin sa ngayon na wala tayong kaso dito sa Pilipinas," Marcos added.

(We are closely monitoring monkeypox just like we have done with COVID. But for now, we don't have any cases of monkeypox in the Philippines.)

On Friday, the Department of Health (DOH) reported that the Philippines reported its first case of the said infectious disease, just days after the World Health Organization (WHO) declared monkeypox a global health emergency.

The first case, a 31-year-old Filipino, had a history of travel to countries with recorded monkeypox cases.

DOH officer-in-charge Maria Rosario Vergeire has also assured that the country's hospitals, as well as the entire healthcare system, are ready for monkeypox.