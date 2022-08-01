Tapos na ang pagproseso sa travel documents ng mga labi ni Jeneven Bandiala, ang security guard ng Ateneo De Manila University na napatay sa pamamaril sa loob ng paaralan target ang pamilyang Furigay ng Lamitan, Basilan.

Maliban kay Bandiala, namatay rin ang dating alkalde ng Lamitan na si Rose Furigay at ang kaniyang executive assistant na si Victor Capistrano matapos mamaril ang suspek na si Dr. Chao Tiao Yumol noong Hulyo 24.

Ayon kay Cristina Mascardo, asawa ni Bandiala, nakatakdang iuwi sa Lopez Jaena, Misamis Occidental ang labi ng kaniyang mister sa Huwebes.

"Hinihintay na lang po namin ang feedback sa agency niya," ani Mascardo.

Ang Megaforce Security Services Corporation na agency ni Bandiala ang may sagot sa kaniyang funeral service at provincial transport fees.

Ginawaran ng Philippine National Police si Bandiala ng posthumous Medalya ng Katangi-tanging Asal (Outstanding Conduct Medal).

"Security guard Jeneven Bandiala deserves this honor for the heroism he showed in safeguarding students and other individuals on campus and for supporting the PNP in bringing justice by attempting to stop the gunman from escaping," sabi ni PNP director for operations Maj. Gen. Valeriano de Leon.

Muling nagpasalamat ang ADMU sa mga security personnel at staff na umaksyon noong nangyari ang pamamaril sa loob ng campus.

"Lastly, we are truly indebted to our campus security, Areté staff, and medical personnel, who were the very first to respond to the incident. Their quick and heroic actions in securing the Areté complex, locking down the entire Loyola Heights campus, and their immediate cooperation with police and barangay officials, were key in speeding up the investigation. One of their own, SG Jeneven Bandiala, lost his life in the line of duty, and Ateneo will always remember his heroic act."

Lubos din ang kanilang pasasalamat sa serbisyo ni Bandiala.

"The selflessness, sacrifice, and dedication of SG Jeneven Bandiala will never be forgotten."

Patuloy ang donation drive ng ADMU community para makatulong sa pinansyal na gastusin ng pamilya Bandiala.

