House reps elect leaders of 18 committees

Preparations go underway at the House of Representatives in Quezon City on July 20, 2022. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA—Members of the House of Representatives on Monday elected leaders for the 18 committees in the lower chamber of Congress.

Manila 5th District Rep. Irwin Tieng was elected chairperson of the Committee on Banks and Financial Intermediaries, while Cagayan de Oro 2nd District Rep. Rufus Rodriguez heads the Committee on Constitutional Amendments.

Mandaue City Rep. Emmarie Ouano-Dizon is the designated leader of the Committee on Ecology. Bukidnon 2nd District Rep. Jonathan Keith Flores was named chairperson of the Committee on Government Reorganization. Kalinga Rep. Allen Jesse Mangaoang, meanwhile, chairs the Committee on Indigenous Cultural Communities and Indigenous Peoples.

Lanao del Sur 2nd District Rep. Yasser Alonto Balindong heads the Committee on Mindanao Affairs, while Ilocos Norte 2nd District Rep. Angelo Marcos Barba was elected chairman of the Committee on North Luzon Growth Quadrangle.

Manila 4th District Rep. Edward Vera Perez Maceda leads the Committee on Revision of Laws, and Aklan 1st District Rep. Carlito Marquez chairs the Committee on Science and Technology.

For the Committee on Suffrage and Electoral Reforms, Mountain Province Rep. Maximo Dalog was elected head, while Romblon Rep. Eleadro Jesus Madrona takes over the Committee on Tourism.

Bataan 1st District Rep. Geraldine Roman heads the Committee on Women and Gender Equality, and Isabela 5th District Rep. Faustino Michael Carlos Dy III chairs the Committee on Youth and Sports Development.

For the Committee on Flagship Programs and Projects, Davao Occidental Rep. Claude Bautista takes the lead, as Rep. Shernee Tan-Tambut heads the Committee on Peace, Reconciliation and Unity.

For the Committees on Reforestation, Senior Citizens and Strategic Intelligence, Apayao Rep. Eleanor Bulut-Begtang, Senior Citizens Rep. Rodolfo Ompong Ordanes, and PATROL Rep. Jorge Bustos were elected chairpersons respectively.

The committee elections are expected to trigger a major reorganization in the House.

In the coming weeks, the House will also elect a new minority leader, new delegations to the House of Representatives Electoral Tribunal and Commission on Appointments.

The Speaker, as the political and administrative head of the House, is responsible for the overall management of the proceedings, activities, resources, facilities and employees of the House. He or she is also the 3rd in line of constitutional succession to the presidency, after the Vice-President and the Senate President.

House committees will study, deliberate on and act upon all measures referred to them inclusive of bills, resolutions and petitions, and shall recommend for approval or adoption by the House those that, in their judgment, advance the interests and promote the welfare of the people.

