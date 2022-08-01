House leaders file resolution condoling with Ramos family

Leaders of the House of Representatives filed House Resolution 120 expressing the chamber’s “profound condolences” to the family of former Philippine President Fidel Ramos.

Ramos died on Sunday at the age of 94.

The resolution was filed by House Speaker Martin Romualdez, House Majority Leader Mannix Delipe, House Minority Leader Marcelino Libanan and House Senior Deputy Majority Leader Sandro Marcos.

“During his administration, he began implementing economic reforms intended to open up the once-closed national economy, encouraged private enterprise, invited more foreign and domestic investments, and reduced corruption,” the resolultion read.

“The resolute vision of former President Ramos paved the way for real economic gains that renewed the confidence of investors in the country, and brought the Philippines to a budding “tiger economy” status, seeing robust economic growth, exceptional political stability and peace agreements with government separatists,” it added.

The resolution further recognized Ramos’s role in privatizing the water industry, reorganizing the state power company, and authorizing the creation of new power plants, which helped address electricity and water supply issues.

“A pillar of strength, and a true statesman, the demise of former President Fidel Valdez Ramos is a huge loss to the whole country, and he will always be remembered as one of the great leaders who took good governance to heart,” the resolution read.

In separate resolutions, the House of Representatives also conveyed deepest condolences to the people of Japan on the “untimely demise” of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, and to the family of former Camarines Sur 1st District Rep. Rolando Andaya Jr. Andaya died last June 30.

House leaders also filed House Resolution no. 122 expressing the lower chamber’s “profound sympathy, compassion, solidarity and support” for the victims of the recent magnitude 7 earthquake in Abra and neighboring areas.

“… the Members of the House of Representatives collectively and individually rise up to meet the challenges of relief and rehabilitation in the earthquake-stricken areas, including individual pledges for the purpose of providing financial and all other kinds of assistance to the earthquake victims,” the resolution said. - with reports from Vivienne Gulla and RG Cruz, ABS-CBN News