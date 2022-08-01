Children receive hygiene kits after a briefing on hand washing for residents staying at the Abra provincial capitol grounds on July 28, 2022 following a magnitude 7 earthquake. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — The Department of Education (DepEd) will not move the school opening date in areas affected by the magnitude 7 earthquake that struck northern Luzon, its spokesperson said Monday.

DepEd Spokesperson Michael Poa said schools affected by the earthquake would proceed with starting classes on Aug. 22 through alternative modes of learning delivery.

"Tuloy po tayo sa August 22 pero para sa affected areas, we will look at alternative delivery modes," Poa said in an interview.

(We will push through with the Aug. 22 opening for affected areas.)

"Another aspect would be the use of modules like before and also blended learning, as well as shifting of classes," he added.

A classroom at Pacpaca Elementary School in Luba, Abra in the aftermath of a magnitude 7 earthquake that rocked parts of Luzon on July 27, 2022. Photo from the Department of Education.

Poa said the DepEd was looking at providing affected schools with makeshift classrooms called "temporary learning spaces."

As of Sunday, the number of schools that reported damage in the aftermath of the earthquake rose to 263, according to DepEd data.

Of the total, 152 come from the Cordillera Administrative Region, where earthquake epicenter Abra is located.

The other regions that reported damaged schools included the following.

Ilocos Region - 59

Cagayan Valley - 29

Central Luzon - 21

Calabarzon - 1

National Capital Region - 1

The DepEd said an estimated P1.48 billion is needed to repair the damaged schools.

Last week's powerful earthquake was felt in many parts of Luzon, leaving at least 10 people dead and injuring hundreds.

— Report from Joyce Balancio, ABS-CBN News