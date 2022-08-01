Relatives and loved ones make craft paper flowers as they mourn the death of Jack Gamengan, 17, during a wake at their home in Manabo, Abra on July 30, 2022. Gamengan was one of four workers killed in a landslide on the road in Sitio Cayaddacad in Luba, Abra when the earthquake struck on July 27 while they were on the way to a construction site. The relatives use craft flowers instead of real flowers as a way to save money for the burial expenses. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — The number of individuals affected by the magnitude 7 earthquake that struck Luzon is now at 381,614, the state disaster response agency said Monday.

According to the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council, this translated to 100,665 families. Of the tally, some 3,781 individuals or 1,070 families are staying in evacuation camps.

In its latest report, the NDRRMC also said the number of fatalities remained at 10 while those injured has reached 394.

Damage to infrastructure such as roads, bridges, health facilities, schools and cultural heritages in Cagayan Valley, Cordillera Administrative Region and Ilocos Region was pegged at P704 million.

According to the NDRRMC, some 354 houses were destroyed by the major tremor while 24,547 were damaged.

Meanwhile, power in 48 cities and municipalities has been restored. Water service is also back in 3 out of 4 cities and municipalities.

The NDRRMC said 27 cities and municipalities were declared under state of calamity.

So far, assistance worth P25 million has been provided to victims of the earthquake.

As of 10 a.m. Monday, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology recorded 2,042 aftershocks, ranging from magnitude 1.4 to 5.1.

Phivolcs earlier warned that aftershocks may occur for several days and even up to weeks.

