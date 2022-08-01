Former Filipino President Fidel Ramos arrives for The State of the Nation Address of President Duterte at the Philippine Congress building in Quezon City, July 25, 2016. Mark Cristino, EPA-EFE/File

MANILA — The Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) mourned the death of former president Fidel Ramos, who passed away on Sunday.

On Monday, the AFP fired 105mm Howitzers at Camp Aguinaldo as gun salute for its former commander-in-chief. This started at 5 a.m. with an 8-gun salute, followed by a round every thirty minutes until 5 p.m.

The Philippine flag at all military installations will be raised at half-staff “in solidarity to the grieving nation,” the AFP said.

Ramos "dedicated most of his life to the service of our country," the AFP said, noting that he served as chief of the Philippine Constabulary from 1972 to 1986, chief of staff of the military from 1986 to 1988, and defense secretary from 1988 until 1991.

"Our countrymen will always remember FVR’s positive outlook and peace advocacy. It was during his Presidency when the final peace accord was signed between the Philippine Government and the Moro National Liberation Front (MNLF)," the AFP said in a statement.

"We shall honor his passion and exemplary commitment to public service, and continue to carry on his aspiration for a just and lasting peace in our country," it added.

The Philippine flag flies at half-mast at AFP headquarters in Camp Aguinaldo, Quezon City to mourn death of former president Fidel Ramos. Bianca Dava, ABS-CBN News

The Philippine Army also joined Filipinos in mourning the passing of the former president.

“The nation mourns the loss of a great leader and an illustrious soldier who truly embodied the Army’s core values of honor, duty, and patriotism,” Philippine Army spokesperson Col. Xerxes Trinidad said in a statement.

“As we honor his life and legacy, the 110,000-strong Philippine Army offers our snappiest salute to former President and Commander-in-Chief Ramos,” he said.

In a separate statement, the Department of National Defense extended its sympathies to the family and friends of Ramos, who it described as "a staunch advocate for the modernization and professionalization of the Armed Forces of the Philippines."

"He underscored the importance of building a strong military organization and promoting collaboration with different stakeholders to uphold the nation's internal stability and security. His storied career in the military and in the public service earned him the admiration of Filipinos across political divides," DND officer-in-charge Jose Faustino Jr. said.