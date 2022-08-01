6,000 OFW families in Abra to receive aid from OWWA

Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) rescue teams help clear debris from the home and workshop of Bangued, Abra resident Ronnie Garcia on July 29, 2022.Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA – Around 6,000 overseas Filipino worker (OFW) families in quake-hit Abra will receive assistance from the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA), its administrator said Monday.

At least 10 people have been found dead after a magnitude 7 quake struck Abra on Wednesday.

“Sa unang bilang namin, meron at least mga 6,000 na OFW families dito sa lalawigan ng Abra,” Atty. Hans Leo Cacdac told TeleRadyo.

(Based on our initial count, there are at least 6,000 OFW families in the province of Abra.)

Cacdac said the cash assistance given to the families will range from P3,000-P5,000.

Families who need the cash assistance may register online or by visiting the OWWA’s regional welfare office in the Cordillera Administrative Region.

“Pero bababa po sa area yung OWWA para maging mas madali po sa ating mga kababayan, si Deputy Administrator Arnell Ignacio ay magkakaroon, meron na po siyang team na nakahanda at sa ngayon, meron na nga tayong mga technical teams na bumaba na.”

(But OWWA is already going to the affected areas so our kababayans won't have a hard time with the registration. Deputy Administrator Arnell Ignacio has a team, who will do that, there are already technical teams handling that.)

--TeleRady0, 1 August 2022